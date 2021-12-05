Police: 3 hurt in Florence shooting that happened during a party

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Three people were hurt in a shooting Saturday night in Florence, according to officials.

Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department said officers responded to reports of the shooting on the 700 block of North Dargan Street at around 8:30 p.m.

Police later learned the incident happened during a party outside of a home.

The three people shot had non-life-threatening injuries, according to Brandt.

No other details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.