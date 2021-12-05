Morning fire in Longs increases to 20 acres in size

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue is continuing to work an outdoor fire in the Longs area that they were dispatched to early Sunday morning.

Crews responded to the blaze at Hemingway Landing, shortly before 5 a.m. At the time, officials said the fire spanned the length of about four acres.

By 9 a.m., the department said it had grown to about 20 acres.

HCFR said the fire is located in dense woods and swamp area.

One structure has been damaged, but no other structures were threatened.

HCFR said they and the South Carolina Forestry Commission expected to work the call throughout the day.

Community members should expect highly visible smoke in the area.

No injuries have been reported. Information has not been released on the exact cause of the fire.

