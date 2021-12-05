Submit a Tip
Horry County police investigating deadly shooting

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 3:10 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating after one person was killed in an Horry County shooting.

The Horry County Police Department said the incident happened overnight Sunday in the area of Waccamaw Boulevard.

No other injuries were reported, and police say there’s no threat to the community.

The incident remains under investigation.

No other details were immediately available.

