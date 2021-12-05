Horry County police investigating deadly shooting

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating after one person was killed in an Horry County shooting.

The Horry County Police Department said the incident happened overnight Sunday in the area of Waccamaw Boulevard.

No other injuries were reported, and police say there’s no threat to the community.

The incident remains under investigation.

No other details were immediately available.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.