FIRST ALERT: Warm weather continues into Monday ahead of mid-week rain

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Today’s forecast calls for wonderful weather to end the weekend with unseasonably warm temperatures through this afternoon. Highs today will climb into the middle and upper 60s across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. Overall, we’ll stay mainly dry with just some passing cloud cover throughout the day. It will be the perfect day to get outside and head to the Murrells Inlet Christmas Parade happening today at 3pm. Temperatures will be in the middle 60s for the start of the parade, before eventually falling into the 50s after sunset.

Murrells Inlet Christmas Parade (WMBF)

We will start the week off warm, with highs in the 70s tomorrow. It will be a gorgeous day for spending time outside and adding any final touches to your holiday decor.

Tomorrow's Forecast (WMBF)

Beyond tomorrow, changes begin to work into the forecast. Temperatures will be all over the place this week, going from 70 degrees Monday, to the 50s Tuesday, and back to the 60s by Wednesday. Plus, by mid week, we’re tracking the chance for much needed rain. There are still a number of uncertainties with this forecast, especially with the timing and amount of rain we could see. As of right now, we’re forecasting a 60% chance of rain Wednesday and a 40% chance of rain on Thursday. Latest model trends have been pointing at a few showers on Tuesday as well, this will be something to monitor in the coming days.

Rain Chances This Week (WMBF)

