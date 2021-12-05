Coastal Carolina to face Northern Illinois in Cure Bowl

Submit a Tip
By Michael Owens
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 2:47 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - For the second straight year, the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers will go bowling.

And for the second straight year, they’re heading to the Tailgreeter Cure Bowl.

The 10-2 Chants will take on Northern Illinois on Dec. 17 at Exploria Stadium in Orlando. Coastal came up short in last year’s game against Liberty, the program’s first-ever bowl bid.

The Huskies are coming off a 9-4 regular season, and are the champions of the Mid-American Conference.

This year’s Cure Bowl will mark the first-ever meeting between the Chanticleers and the Huskies.

Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. and the game will be televised on ESPN2.

Tickets for the game are still available. Click here for more information.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

