Clemson, Iowa State to meet in Cheez-It Bowl

ORLANDO, Fla. (WMBF) - While the Clemson Tigers won’t be appearing in the College Football Playoff, the team will still get a shot at a bowl game later this month.

The Cheez-It Bowl announced Sunday that the Tigers will face Iowa State on Dec. 29 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

The Tigers finished 9-3 on the regular season and missed out on a division title. The bowl bid also comes amid reports of defensive coordinator Brent Venables being in discussions to become the next head coach at Oklahoma.

Offensive coordinator Tony Elliott has also been linked to ACC head coach openings at Duke and Virginia as of Sunday.

The Cyclones, meanwhile, are coming off a 7-5 regular season under head coach Matt Campbell.

The Cheez-It Bowl will mark the first-ever meeting between Clemson and Iowa State.

Kickoff for the game is set for 5:45 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN.

Tickets for the game are still available. Click here for more information.

