CCU women rally to beat Wofford, tie record with 7-0 start

Coastal Carolina women’s basketball hosts Wesleyan on Dec. 7
The Coastal Carolina women's basketball team celebrating its 58-46 win over Wofford.
The Coastal Carolina women's basketball team celebrating its 58-46 win over Wofford.(WMBF)
By CCU Athletics
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 11:40 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. – Senior center Janeen Camp had a team-high 10 points and 15 rebounds and junior guard Blayre Shultz scored six points in a furious 19-3 rally to begin the fourth quarter as Coastal Carolina came from behind to defeat Wofford 58-46, Saturday afternoon at the HTC Center.

The win lifted the Chanticleers to 7-0 on the season, tying the 2007-08 team for the best start for any Coastal women’s basketball team. With the loss, Wofford dropped to 2-6 on the season.

Coastal trailed through all of the first three quarters but opened the final period with a pressing defense that translated from being five points down to the Chants first lead, at 44-43, when senior forward Aja Blount hit on a hook shot in the lane at the 6:40 mark.

Coastal had its largest lead at 56-44 when Camp made a short jumper in the lane. Freshman reserve guard Kalaya Buggs capped the scoring with a layup in the final minute. Buggs and Angie Juste-Jean were key reserves that gave head coach Jaida Williams 31 bench points, as compared to just one point from the Wofford reserves.

Coastal had seven players hit for seven or more points. Shultz, Blount, and Arin Freeman finished with nine points apiece. Buggs, Juste-Jean, and Deaja Richardson had seven points each, respectively. Senior Jackie Carman had 13 points to lead Wofford while senior Alexis Tomlin added 10 points. The duo were the only Terriers to hit double digits in scoring.

Wofford led from the start and had a 19-9 lead after the first quarter. A quick six-point run gave the Terriers their biggest lead at 29-16. Blount hit a second three-pointer for the Chanticleers to make it 29-19 before both teams went scoreless in the final minutes of the quarter. Coastal struggled with its lowest first-half output of the season, shooting just 20 percent from the floor which included going 2-of-19 from three-point range.

When it counted most Coastal found the mark, hitting 10-of-18 shots in the final period. The Chanticleers finished the game shooting 25-of-73 (34 percent) with Camp hitting on 5-of 6 field goal attempts. Coastal had a big rebounding advantage at 62-44 with Blount grabbing a career and team-high 20 rebounds.

Coastal Carolina will return to action at 6 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Dec. 7, as the Chants host Wesleyan in an attempt to get a record-setting eighth win to open a season.

Copyright 2021 Coastal Carolina Athletics. All rights reserved.

