Alabama, Michigan, Georgia, Cincinnati make up College Football Playoff

(Source: Facebook/CFP)
By Michael Owens
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 12:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRISTOL, Conn. (WMBF) - The College Football Playoff semifinal matchups are now set.

The CFP’s selection committee announced its final rankings Sunday, ranking Alabama as its No. 1 team after the Crimson Tide’s 41-24 win over former top team Georgia in the SEC Championship Game.

Alabama will face No. 4 Cincinnati in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic. The 13-0 Bearcats are the first team from the Group of Five conferences to make the playoff after winning the American Athletic Conference Championship Game over Houston on Saturday.

Georgia fell to No. 3 following the Bulldogs’ loss, and will now face No. 2 Michigan in the Capital One Orange Bowl. The Wolverines are in the playoff for the first time after defeating Iowa 42-3 in the Big Ten Championship Game.

Both semifinal games will be played on New Year’s Eve.

Notre Dame was at No. 5 in the rankings, while Ohio State came in ranked No. 6 ahead of a likely Rose Bowl appearance.

Matchups for the remainder of the New Year’s Six bowls will be announced later Sunday.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

