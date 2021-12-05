Submit a Tip
Advertisement

1 killed in Horry County motorcycle crash

(AP)
(AP)(Associated Press)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 9:46 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday evening in Horry County.

Master Trooper David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened on Highway 17 near Hilton Road.

Jones said a person operating a 2003 Harley Davidson drove into the median, struck a curb and was ejected from the motorcycle. They were later pronounced dead at the scene.

They were not wearing a helmet, according to Jones.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Belamy said the driver of the motorcycle was a 38-year-old man from Murrells Inlet. The name of the driver will be released after the family is notified.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

