1 killed in Horry County motorcycle crash

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday evening in Horry County.

Master Trooper David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened on Highway 17 near Hilton Road.

Jones said a person operating a 2003 Harley Davidson drove into the median, struck a curb and was ejected from the motorcycle. They were later pronounced dead at the scene.

They were not wearing a helmet, according to Jones.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Belamy said the driver of the motorcycle was a 38-year-old man from Murrells Inlet. The name of the driver will be released after the family is notified.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

