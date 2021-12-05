1 burned in Horry County fire, crews say

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is recovering after being burned by a fire near the Forestbrook area.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the area of Cluster Lane for reports of a fire at around 3 p.m Sunday.

The person burned was taken to the hospital. No further details were provided on their condition.

HCFR said the fire is under control and will be under investigation.

