Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

1 burned in Horry County fire, crews say

One person was taken to the hospital with burns after this fire near the Forestbrook community...
One person was taken to the hospital with burns after this fire near the Forestbrook community near Myrtle Beach(HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 3:28 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is recovering after being burned by a fire near the Forestbrook area.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the area of Cluster Lane for reports of a fire at around 3 p.m Sunday.

The person burned was taken to the hospital. No further details were provided on their condition.

HCFR said the fire is under control and will be under investigation.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angela Bianca Hilton-Hecht
Arrest warrants shed light on alleged lewd behavior by Myrtle Beach High School substitute teacher
A firefighter was hurt after crews responded to a fire on Tidewater Drive in North Myrtle Beach...
Firefighter hurt while responding to fire in North Myrtle Beach
Conway police investigating multiple vehicle break-ins
Myrtle Beach Couple seeking justice for Pomeranian killed by larger dog
Myrtle Beach police locate dog, identify owner connected to attack that killed Pomeranian
The family of Mallory Beach has filed a lawsuit, claiming pictures of their daughter’s body is...
Mallory Beach’s family files lawsuit, claiming pictures of daughter’s body being used in Murdaugh documentary

Latest News

.
Arrest warrants shed light on alleged lewd behavior by Myrtle Beach High School substitute teacher
.
Myrtle Beach police locate dog, identify owner connected to attack that killed Pomeranian
.
Faith Outreach Ministries hosts bowling fundraiser for food distributions Saturday
Conway residents looking to preserve Whittemore Elementary School as building faces demolition
Conway residents looking to preserve Whittemore Elementary School as building faces demolition