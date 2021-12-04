Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Georgia resident tests positive for COVID-19 Omicron variant

(KTTC)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 8:30 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, GA (WIS) - According to the Georgia Department of Health, a Georgia resident has tested positive for COVID-19 and the Omicron variant.

The individual who tested positive recently traveled from South Africa and was in Georgia for two days before traveling to New Jersey, where the positive test was confirmed, DPH says.

According to the Georgia Department of Health, the Georgia resident is fully vaccinated and self-isolating in New Jersey at this time. People who were in close contact with the individual are in the process of being contacted by DPH.

Officials say there have been no additional cases in Georgia identified at this time.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Devon Charles Smith
Teen charged with murder after deadly shooting in Carolina Forest
Angela Bianca Hilton-Hecht
Police: Myrtle Beach High substitute sexually assaulted student, invited others to smoke weed
Myrtle Beach Couple seeking justice for Pomeranian killed by larger dog
‘They’re cold-blooded’: Myrtle Beach couple seeking justice for Pomeranian killed by larger dog
Visible this evening.
FIRST ALERT: Rocket launch to be visible from Grand Strand
At Lakewood Church, a plumber found money in the walls. Authorities are investigating.
Money found in wall of Joel Osteen’s Houston church; $600,000 reported stolen 7 years ago

Latest News

Millions of Americans rely on insulin every day to manage diabetes, but some report having to...
Bipartisan bill would set cap on insulin costs in South Carolina
Coastal Carolina University awarded scholarships through its COVID-19 vaccine incentive program...
CCU student wins full-ride scholarship through COVID-19 vaccine incentive program
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
North Carolina reports 3,720 new coronavirus cases; percent positive at 7.1%
Throughout the pandemic, hundreds of traveling nurses are still making stops in Charleston to...
Traveling nurses in South Carolina nearly double during COVID