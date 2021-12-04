Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Warm weekend weather continues, changes into the new work week

By Jessica Dobson
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 9:21 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Unseasonably warm weather continues today as high temperatures climb into the low to middle 70s. It will be the perfect weekend to take advantage of the outdoor holiday events happening across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

Today's High Temperatures
Today's High Temperatures(WMBF)

You’ll want to soak up the warm and dry weather while you can, tomorrow runs the risk of milder temperatures and the chance for a spotty shower or two. Overall, it will still be a spring-like day with temperatures in the upper 60s and a few light sprinkles. You can also expect to see a few more clouds preventing much sunshine from breaking through tomorrow.

Tomorrow's Forecast
Tomorrow's Forecast(WMBF)

Next week will bring a few rounds of possible changes to the forecast. The first being a big dip in temperatures on Tuesday, with highs only reaching the middle 50s. Beyond that, we’re keeping tabs on our next potential weather maker. This will help to bring some much needed rain to the area by mid/late week. So far we’re looking at a 40% chance of rain on Wednesday and Thursday, but stay tuned for changes to these numbers as we continue to fine tune the forecast,

Rain Chances This Week
Rain Chances This Week(WMBF)

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angela Bianca Hilton-Hecht
Arrest warrants shed light on alleged lewd behavior by Myrtle Beach High School substitute teacher
Myrtle Beach Couple seeking justice for Pomeranian killed by larger dog
Myrtle Beach police locate dog, identify owner connected to attack that killed Pomeranian
Devon Charles Smith
Teen charged with murder after deadly shooting in Carolina Forest
At Lakewood Church, a plumber found money in the walls. Authorities are investigating.
Money found in wall of Joel Osteen’s Houston church; $600,000 reported stolen 7 years ago
It was standing room only at the Horry County planning commission meeting, as members of the...
Tensions flare as planning commission considers thousands of new homes along Hwy. 707

Latest News

Saturday Forecast
Saturday Forecast
The lower 48 states are light on snow but Hawaii has a blizzard warning. Snow can be seen here...
Blizzard warning in effect for Hawaii as lower 48 contends with snow drought
Unseasonably warm weather continues.
FIRST ALERT: Warm weekend ahead
Warm weekend ahead, few more clouds around