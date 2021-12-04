FIRST ALERT: Warm weekend weather continues, changes into the new work week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Unseasonably warm weather continues today as high temperatures climb into the low to middle 70s. It will be the perfect weekend to take advantage of the outdoor holiday events happening across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

Today's High Temperatures (WMBF)

You’ll want to soak up the warm and dry weather while you can, tomorrow runs the risk of milder temperatures and the chance for a spotty shower or two. Overall, it will still be a spring-like day with temperatures in the upper 60s and a few light sprinkles. You can also expect to see a few more clouds preventing much sunshine from breaking through tomorrow.

Tomorrow's Forecast (WMBF)

Next week will bring a few rounds of possible changes to the forecast. The first being a big dip in temperatures on Tuesday, with highs only reaching the middle 50s. Beyond that, we’re keeping tabs on our next potential weather maker. This will help to bring some much needed rain to the area by mid/late week. So far we’re looking at a 40% chance of rain on Wednesday and Thursday, but stay tuned for changes to these numbers as we continue to fine tune the forecast,

Rain Chances This Week (WMBF)

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.