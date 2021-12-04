Submit a Tip
Firefighter hurt while responding to fire in North Myrtle Beach

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 12:33 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A firefighter was hurt while battling a blaze in North Myrtle Beach on Saturday, according to an official.

City spokesman Pat Dowling said crews were called to the fire at 1220 Tidewater Drive. He also said a firefighter injured their shoulder at the scene and was taken to the hospital.

No further details were provided on their condition, and no other injuries were reported.

Dowling added that flames were also seen coming through the roof of the home, but the damage was mostly contained to an attic above a garage.

More information was not immediately available.

