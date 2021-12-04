Conway police investigating multiple vehicle break-ins

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating a series of vehicle break-ins that happened in Conway early Saturday.

In a statement provided to WMBF News, the Conway Police Department said officers “responded to reports of multiple forced entries into vehicles” in the area of Kiskadee Loop, located just off Wild Wing Boulevard.

Further details were not immediately available.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.