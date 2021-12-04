Christmas cheer arrives in Myrtle Beach aboard The Polar Express

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Christmas spirit came chugging into the Grand Strand on Friday, as The Polar Express pulled into the Myrtle Beach Train Depot.

Golden tickets were the hottest commodity in Myrtle Beach as The Polar Express made a special stop for one night only, and the turnout even exceeded Santa’s expectations.

“My favorite part about Christmas isn’t the presents, it’s spending time with my family,” said Bryson Hamilton, one of the many children who attended the event.

Hamilton thinks family time is the true magic of Christmas, and that’s the magic the Myrtle Beach Train Depot was full of when The Polar Express made a special stop.

He says taking in the classic movie surrounded by family and friends helped get him in the Christmas spirit.

Of course, watching the movie at a train depot with real-life train cars helped a bit too.

“It was very like, kinda like, polar expressy, because it’s kinda like the same train in the movie,” he said.

Myrtle Beach Parks and Recreation has been working with Santa to get The Polar Express to Myrtle Beach for a few years now, especially after last year’s plans were derailed by the pandemic.

“We wanted to do it big,” said Mallory Holmes, Marketing Director for Myrtle Beach Parks and Recreation. “We were expecting 100-150 people. We put the post out and got thousands of responses.”

Of course, The Polar Express is powered by believing - so of course, Santa made an appearance to thank all the believers for making the magic happen.

“I’m going to tell him what I want for Christmas,” said Kinsley Marie. “A doll that walks and talks.”

While Santa was busy listening to those wishes, Mrs. Claus was inside the train depot for storytime and cookie decorating.

The train car itself was transformed into an ornament decorating station.

“I painted a Christmas tree and a snowflake,” said Mia while she was decorating her ornaments.

The whole event was free to all families, and Myrtle Beach Parks and Rec says more than 1,000 people came to catch a little bit of the magic.

“Just to see everyone come out, smile, and see that joy and Christmas spirit in their hearts, it’s overwhelming,” said Holmes.

Santa and his helpers are hoping after having such a great turn-out, they’ll be able to get The Polar Express to stop in Myrtle Beach every year, just so long as everyone can still hear the bells.

