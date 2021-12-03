Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

‘Why would he take a gun to school?’: Parents concerned after student brings gun to Lumberton elementary school

By Kristin Nelson
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – Parents and grandparents are concerned after the school district said an 8-year-old student brought a gun to a Lumberton elementary school.

Dr. Glen Burnette with the Public Schools of Robeson County said the 8-year-old was on the playground at Knuckles Elementary School and showed another student the gun.

The second student told a teacher and the teacher recovered the firearm. The teacher then informed the principal and the principal alerted the school resource officer about the gun, Burnette explained.

Burnette said that the school district is concerned about the number of guns that have been found on school campuses this semester but they are doing everything they can to keep students and staff members safe.

Barbara McLaurin’s grandson attends Knuckles Elementary School. She said that all she can do at this point is to assure her grandson that he is safe in the classroom.

“He said, ‘Grandma I’m scared. You know I’m scared to go back to school.’ I said, ‘Well, Trey, I’m pretty sure it’s safer to go back to school you know. You got good teachers and that take care of you and love you,’ McLaurin said.

McLaurin added that her grandson said, “Grandma, why would he take a gun to school, he’s just a little boy.”

RELATED COVERAGE:

Burnette said that the student faces a 365-day suspension.

Some parents said they’re happy with the decision to suspend the student for a year, while others, like Queenetta London whose son goes to the elementary school, believes the punishment is too harsh for an 8-year-old child.

“He is not mature enough to know what to do with a gun and every child needs his education. No child left behind as they say,” London said.

There is an investigation underway into the gun being brought on the campus. No charges have been filed in the case.

This is the 6th gun found on a school campus in the Public Schools of Robeson County district, and the second one on an elementary school campus.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Devon Charles Smith
Teen charged with murder after deadly shooting in Carolina Forest
Angela Bianca Hilton-Hecht
Police: Myrtle Beach High substitute sexually assaulted student, invited others to smoke weed
Visible this evening.
FIRST ALERT: Rocket launch to be visible from Grand Strand
Myrtle Beach Couple seeking justice for Pomeranian killed by larger dog
‘They’re cold-blooded’: Myrtle Beach couple seeking justice for Pomeranian killed by larger dog
At Lakewood Church, a plumber found money in the walls. Authorities are investigating.
Money found in wall of Joel Osteen’s Houston church; $600,000 reported stolen 7 years ago

Latest News

.
‘Why would he take a gun to school?’: Parents concerned after student brings gun to Lumberton elementary school
.
Myrtle Beach police locate dog, identify owner connected to attack that killed Pomeranian
.
Police: Myrtle Beach High substitute sexually assaulted student, invited others to smoke weed
.
Arrest warrants shed light on alleged lewd behavior by Myrtle Beach High School substitute teacher
The City of North Charleston’s vaccine mandate for all employees went into effect Friday at noon.
Several N. Charleston police officers turn in gear as vaccine deadline closes