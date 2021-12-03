Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

A romantic getaway in Hawaii becomes a nightmare, but this couple is crying tears of joy

By Mark Carpenter
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 3:20 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) – Dawn and Kevin Kenny flew to Hawaii in mid-October to celebrate their 14th wedding anniversary.

Hawaii News Now reports that on the way to their romantic getaway, the trip took a turn.

“It was just suddenly throwing up a lot on the plane, which never ever happens, and it just snowballed, and I went septic,” Dawn Kenny said. “It was just within hours.”

After being medically transported from Hawaii Island to Oahu, her condition grew worse.

While doctors treated her for septic kidney infections, she went into cardiac arrest twice and was placed on life support for 11 days.

“I was awake for three days with a ventilator inside my mouth, and that was difficult because they couldn’t get enough air in my throat,” she said. “That’s something I never want to experience again, that feeling of it. That was scary not knowing am I going to walk again? Am I going to go home?”

Once out of danger she needed extensive rehabilitation ― meaning a longer stay and increased expenses.

Through friends, Kevin Kenny found the Visitor Aloha Society of Hawaii, which got him a kamaaina - a Hawaii resident - rate for five weeks at the Hilton resort.

During his extended stay, staff grew into a valuable support system.

“We wouldn’t be here without the people of the state of Hawaii,” he said. “There are certain people that have stepped up so much, that have kept me sane, kept me strong for her. I don’t have the words, but to say, ‘Mahalo.’”

After getting married in Waimanalo and vacationing often in the islands, the Kennys consider Hawaii a second home and plan to return soon.

“Thank you from the bottom of our hearts,” Dawn Kenny, said while fighting to hold back tears. “We wouldn’t be here without everybody. We really wouldn’t. They are tears of joy because of everything that we survived. This was survival.”

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Devon Charles Smith
Teen charged with murder after deadly shooting in Carolina Forest
Angela Bianca Hilton-Hecht
Police: Myrtle Beach High substitute sexually assaulted student, invited others to smoke weed
Myrtle Beach Couple seeking justice for Pomeranian killed by larger dog
‘They’re cold-blooded’: Myrtle Beach couple seeking justice for Pomeranian killed by larger dog
Visible this evening.
FIRST ALERT: Rocket launch to be visible from Grand Strand
Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell and players wait in the tunnel before heading out onto...
New Orleans? Boca Raton? A look at Coastal Carolina’s potential bowl destinations

Latest News

.
Arrest warrants shed light on alleged lewd behavior by Myrtle Beach High School substitute teacher
The lower 48 states are light on snow but Hawaii has a blizzard warning. Snow can be seen here...
Blizzard warning in effect for Hawaii as lower 48 contends with snow drought
A well wisher kneels to pray at a memorial on the sign of Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich.,...
Search on for 2 parents charged in Michigan school shooting
Mark Cuban told the Dallas Morning News he bought the town because a buddy needed to sell it.
Mark Cuban bought a town in Texas, just because
Coastal Carolina University awarded scholarships through its COVID-19 vaccine incentive program...
CCU student wins full-ride scholarship through COVID-19 vaccine incentive program