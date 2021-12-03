Myrtle Beach substitute accused of sexually assaulting student, offering others weed released on bond

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A woman accused of lewd conduct and other inappropriate behavior while working as a substitute teacher at Myrtle Beach High School has been released from jail on bond.

Myrtle Beach Police Master Cpl. Tom Vest confirmed Angela Bianca Hilton-Hecht posted a $60,776 bond Thursday.

Hilton-Hecht, 44, bonded out of jail just hours after she was arrested and charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and unlawful communication.

Police said they opened an investigation on Nov. 11 after Myrtle Beach High School officials notified the school resource officer of inappropriate behavior by Hilton-Hecht.

According to authorities, the investigation concluded Hilton-Hecht made inappropriate physical contact with a student during class and invited others to smoke weed with her at her home.

Police allege Hilton-Hecht also sent unwanted and improper text messages to students.

Horry County Schools released a statement on the incident and Hilton-Hecht’s employment with the district:

HCS is aware of the recent arrest of a former substitute teacher at Myrtle Beach High School, Ms. Angela Hilton. The arrest stems from inappropriate and erratic behavior she displayed in November. As of November 12, 2021, HCS terminated our temporary employment relationship with Ms. Hilton.

