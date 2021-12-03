Myrtle Beach police locate dog, identify owner connected to attack that killed Pomeranian

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police said they have located the dog, the owner and the persons responsible for watching a large dog attack and kill a couple’s Pomeranian.

Norman Augustine said he was walking his 14-month-old Pomeranian Marshall on Nov. 21 along 73rd Avenue when suddenly a larger, tan dog appeared through the bushes and viciously attacked Marshall.

Marshall did not survive the attack.

Augustine is legally blind and said couldn’t fully describe the people who left with the dog, but he said that three women immediately left with the dog and didn’t express any remorse.

Augustine and his wife, Diana, filed a police report.

WMBF News brought you this story on Tuesday, Dec. 1 and two days later, Myrtle Beach police said they have located the dog and identified the people involved.

Myrtle Beach police MCpl. Tom Vest said another person with a similar experience contacted the Augustines and then the Augustines brought the information to the police department.

Vest added that at this point this isn’t any information on charges or the next steps in the case. More information is expected to be released over the weekend.

