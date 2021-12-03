Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Myrtle Beach police locate dog, identify owner connected to attack that killed Pomeranian

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police said they have located the dog, the owner and the persons responsible for watching a large dog attack and kill a couple’s Pomeranian.

Norman Augustine said he was walking his 14-month-old Pomeranian Marshall on Nov. 21 along 73rd Avenue when suddenly a larger, tan dog appeared through the bushes and viciously attacked Marshall.

Marshall did not survive the attack.

RELATED COVERAGE | ‘They’re cold-blooded’: Myrtle Beach couple seeking justice for Pomeranian killed by larger dog

Augustine is legally blind and said couldn’t fully describe the people who left with the dog, but he said that three women immediately left with the dog and didn’t express any remorse.

Augustine and his wife, Diana, filed a police report.

WMBF News brought you this story on Tuesday, Dec. 1 and two days later, Myrtle Beach police said they have located the dog and identified the people involved.

Myrtle Beach police MCpl. Tom Vest said another person with a similar experience contacted the Augustines and then the Augustines brought the information to the police department.

Vest added that at this point this isn’t any information on charges or the next steps in the case. More information is expected to be released over the weekend.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Devon Charles Smith
Teen charged with murder after deadly shooting in Carolina Forest
Angela Bianca Hilton-Hecht
Police: Myrtle Beach High substitute sexually assaulted student, invited others to smoke weed
Visible this evening.
FIRST ALERT: Rocket launch to be visible from Grand Strand
Myrtle Beach Couple seeking justice for Pomeranian killed by larger dog
‘They’re cold-blooded’: Myrtle Beach couple seeking justice for Pomeranian killed by larger dog
At Lakewood Church, a plumber found money in the walls. Authorities are investigating.
Money found in wall of Joel Osteen’s Houston church; $600,000 reported stolen 7 years ago

Latest News

.
Myrtle Beach police locate dog, identify owner connected to attack that killed Pomeranian
.
Faith Outreach Ministries hosts bowling fundraiser for food distributions Saturday
.
Myrtle Beach couple seeking justice for Pomeranian killed by larger dog
.
Arrest warrants shed light on alleged lewd behavior by Myrtle Beach High School substitute teacher
The City of North Charleston’s vaccine mandate for all employees went into effect Friday at noon.
Several N. Charleston police officers turn in gear as vaccine deadline closes