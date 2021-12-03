McMaster visits Myrtle Beach for grand opening of plasma donation center

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Saving lives and giving back to the community is the aim of ADMA Biocenters, and the company looks to continue that mission in the Grand Strand.

The company opened its latest plasma collection facility in Myrtle Beach on Thursday with South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster notably in attendance.

During a ribbon-cutting ceremony, McMaster spoke on the importance of donating plasma in an effort to save more lives.

Governor Henry McMaster spoke on the importance of donating plasma and saving lives. (wmbf)

“This is a good day and I want to thank all of you and encourage you because this is important,” said McMaster. “What you’re doing here is important, save lives of course, but it’s a good thing to have in South Carolina and we’re trying to get more and more good things in South Carolina.”

McMaster also said opening this center is a good thing for South Carolina so they don’t have to depend on the supply chain.

This is the second location in South Carolina for ADMA Biocenters, with the other being in Goose Creek. The company also operates facilities in Georgia and Tennessee.

In Myrtle Beach, the location opened last month, and employees said donors are constantly coming in on a daily basis to donate plasma.

“We’re still getting the word out of course, but I think there was a lot of hype to begin with, and the community’s been very eager to donate and that’s all we can ask for. We’re really grateful for it,” said Sophia Barbera, Donor Recruitment Manager for ADMA Biocenters.

Vernon Atksinson, ADMA’s Director of Operations, says the company’s mission is to provide the raw materials to make needed drugs, which are then used for treatment and the prevention of diseases.

“What we do and what we provide, not just to the community that we’re in, in the donor center, but to the patients on the back end when you hear their testimonies, it’s one of the most driving forces you could possibly ever work,” said Atkinson.

The center collects plasma from donors to use in manufacturing these specialty products.

“It’s a great feeling any way you look at it,” a local donor told WMBF News. “Not only do you make a little money off of it, but you’re saving thousands of lives from your donation and it’s something everybody can do, so if you can do, go for it.”

Senior Vice President of ADMA Biocenters Cynthia Tolman said there’s a high need for plasma all the time, but right now they need it more because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Governor Henry McMaster attended the Grand Opening of ADMA Biocenters newest location. They encourage donors to donate plasma to help save lives. (wmbf)

Tolman also said there are plans to open more locations soon.

