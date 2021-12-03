LIST: Angel Tree drop-off locations in Grand Strand, Pee Dee

Submit a Tip
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program is well underway to help give children in need a happy holiday season.

People across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee have adopted their angels, bought gifts and now it’s time to drop off the presents. People are being asked to drop off their gifts by Monday, Dec. 13.

SALVATION ARMY ANGEL TREE CAMPAIGN:

If you don’t have time to go out and buy a gift, you can also donate online.

We have a list of drop-off locations for those who have bought presents for their angels:

  • Coastal Grand Mall – 2000 Coastal Grand Circle, Myrtle Beach
  • Hamburger Joe’s Surfside Beach – 1410 Highway 17 Business, Surfside Beach
  • Harley Davidson - 4710 S. Kings Hwy. Myrtle Beach, SC  29575
  • Harley Davidson – 4002 Highway 17 South, North Myrtle Beach
  • Inlet Square Mall – 10125 Frontage Road, Murrells Inlet
  • Pine Lakes Tavern – 5201 North Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach
  • Seaside Furniture Gallery and Accents – 527 Highway 17 North, North Myrtle Beach
  • Starbucks (Barefoot Landing) – 4517 Highway 17 South, Myrtle Beach
  • Starbucks (Grande Dunes) – 7955 North Kings Highway, Unit D, Myrtle Beach
  • Starbucks (Tanger Outlets) – 10835 Kings Road, Unit 290, Myrtle Beach
  • Starbucks (North Myrtle Beach) – 579 Highway 17 North, North Myrtle Beach
  • Starbucks (Palmetto Pointe) – 4750 Highway 17 Bypass South, Myrtle Beach
  • Starbucks (Surfside Beach) – 102 Loyola Drive, Unit A, Myrtle Beach
  • The Salvation Army Church – 1415 2nd Avenue, Conway
  • The Salvation Army Conway – 1413 2nd Avenue, Conway
  • The Salvation Army Florence – 2210 Hoffmeyer Road, Florence
  • Walmart (Carolina Forest) – 151 Myrtle Ridge Road, Conway
  • Walmart (Conway) – 2709 Church Street, Conway
  • Walmart (Garden City) - 545 Garden City Connector, Murrells Inlet
  • Walmart (Myrtle Beach) – 10820 Kings Road, Myrtle Beach
  • Walmart Supercenter – 541 Seaboard Street, Myrtle Beach
  • WMBF News – 918 Frontage Road East, Myrtle Beach

