LIST: Angel Tree drop-off locations in Grand Strand, Pee Dee

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program is well underway to help give children in need a happy holiday season.

People across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee have adopted their angels, bought gifts and now it’s time to drop off the presents. People are being asked to drop off their gifts by Monday, Dec. 13.

SALVATION ARMY ANGEL TREE CAMPAIGN:

If you don’t have time to go out and buy a gift, you can also donate online.

We have a list of drop-off locations for those who have bought presents for their angels:

Coastal Grand Mall – 2000 Coastal Grand Circle, Myrtle Beach

Hamburger Joe’s Surfside Beach – 1410 Highway 17 Business, Surfside Beach

Harley Davidson - 4710 S. Kings Hwy. Myrtle Beach, SC 29575

Harley Davidson – 4002 Highway 17 South, North Myrtle Beach

Inlet Square Mall – 10125 Frontage Road, Murrells Inlet

Pine Lakes Tavern – 5201 North Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach

Seaside Furniture Gallery and Accents – 527 Highway 17 North, North Myrtle Beach

Starbucks (Barefoot Landing) – 4517 Highway 17 South, Myrtle Beach

Starbucks (Grande Dunes) – 7955 North Kings Highway, Unit D, Myrtle Beach

Starbucks (Tanger Outlets) – 10835 Kings Road, Unit 290, Myrtle Beach

Starbucks (North Myrtle Beach) – 579 Highway 17 North, North Myrtle Beach

Starbucks (Palmetto Pointe) – 4750 Highway 17 Bypass South, Myrtle Beach

Starbucks (Surfside Beach) – 102 Loyola Drive, Unit A, Myrtle Beach

The Salvation Army Church – 1415 2nd Avenue, Conway

The Salvation Army Conway – 1413 2nd Avenue, Conway

The Salvation Army Florence – 2210 Hoffmeyer Road, Florence

Walmart (Carolina Forest) – 151 Myrtle Ridge Road, Conway

Walmart (Conway) – 2709 Church Street, Conway

Walmart (Garden City) - 545 Garden City Connector, Murrells Inlet

Walmart (Myrtle Beach) – 10820 Kings Road, Myrtle Beach

Walmart Supercenter – 541 Seaboard Street, Myrtle Beach

WMBF News – 918 Frontage Road East, Myrtle Beach

