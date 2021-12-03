Submit a Tip
‘It’s a lot of fun:’ Myrtle Beach police hiring for bike patrol

By Kaley Skaggs
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 8:19 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Police Department is looking for new members to join the agency’s Special Operations Bike Patrol Unit.

It’s a position the department says is truly rewarding. The officers in the unit patrol along the waterfront area, which includes downtown Myrtle Beach and Ocean Boulevard.

The bike patrol can do things that are completely different than what you can do in a car, golf cart, or any other patrol vehicle.

For instance, they’re quiet and can get in and out of spaces no one else can get to.

Candidates will go through specialized training just for bicycle officers. The department says it is a much-needed position.

“This is going to be a challenging and extremely exciting assignment and I did it for two years and I have been an instructor since 2015. It’s a lot of fun and it’s very challenging,” said Myrtle Beach Police Master Cpl. Tom Vest.

To apply, click here.

