Horry County man arrested in child porn investigation

Thomas Michael Szmyt
Thomas Michael Szmyt(JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 9:59 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An Horry County man was arrested earlier this week in connection to a child pornography investigation.

The Horry County Sheriff’s Office said 36-year-old Thomas Michael Szmyt was taken into custody after the department received two tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in August.

The tip specified that the sexually-explicit images in question were being distributed via Skype.

Investigators with the sheriff’s office, along with the Conway Police Department and the Horry County Police Department, later conducted a search warrant and arrested Szmyt.

He’s charged with 13 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor as well as simple possession of marijuana.

Online records show he was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Nov. 30, but has since been released to home detention.

