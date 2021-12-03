Submit a Tip
The Great Christmas Light Show in North Myrtle Beach features of 2 million lights and Santa’s Village

By Halley Murrow
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 12:55 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Open nightly, The Great Christmas Light Show at the North Myrtle Beach Park and Sports Complex means you can see over 2 million lights in their drive through display.

In addition to the lights display, you can visit Santa’s Village on certain nights.

We loved learning all about the festive fun! Come along with us as we learn all the details and get an inside look at the attractions you can experience.

For more information, visit their website here.

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

