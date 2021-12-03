Submit a Tip
God’s Gifts: Collecting items for teenagers this Christmas

By Danyel Detomo
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -God’s Gifts was founded by Stella McDowell in 2012. She collects household items all year round for those in need.

Right now, God’s Gifts is collecting gifts for 13-18 year old’s to have for Christmas.

They are asking for donations of Socks, Slippers, Shoes, Gift Cards, Shaving Kits, Makeup Kits, Hygiene Items and more.

The deadline for these donations is December 17th and for more information you can call Stella at 843-455-4335 or join the God’s Gifts Facebook page.

