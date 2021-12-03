Submit a Tip
Furry Friends Friday: M.I. Critter Sitters

By Danyel Detomo
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 11:52 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) -Looking for a pet sitter? M.I. Critter Sitters is a great service to check out!

M.I. Critter Sitters is ran by Laura Inkpen of Murrells Inlet and she has been pet sitting since 2013.

She will come to your home, walk the dog, feed the pets and spend quality time with your furry friend.

Give Laura a call at 843-424-2815 or check out MI Critter Sitters on Facebook.

