FIRST ALERT: Warm weekend ahead, few more clouds around

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Another mild morning will lead to a warm end to the work week with plenty of sunshine.

Highs climb into the 70s area wide today! (WMBF)

Highs today will be comfortable and remind us more of spring, rather than early December. Look for readings in the lower 70s on the sand today with the mid-upper 70s inland.

If you have evening plans, the forecast looks relatively calm with lows only dropping down into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Once again, another comfortable evening will allow for any dinner or Friday night plans to remain nice.

The forecast resembles more of a spring feel for those holiday plans this weekend. (WMBF)

As we head into the weekend, a few more fair weather clouds will arrive on Saturday. Highs will remain warm with temperatures in the low-mid 70s. Any outdoor plans look perfect for Saturday. An approaching system will continue to not only increase the clouds but even bring a stray shower chance to the area on Sunday. If you find yourself underneath these isolated showers, consider yourself lucky. Most of you will just notice a few more higher clouds than normal with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the upper 60s on the beaches and lower 70s inland.

A few chances return to the forecast but it won't be a drought buster. (WMBF)

While our drought continues across the Carolinas, we keep an eye on the rain chances in the future for any help. While the first half of next week looks to be dry, a few more chances start to roll into the region starting on Wednesday. Of course, these chances don’t look to be widespread just yet. The EURO continues to be a little bit more aggressive with areas picking up to an inch of rain. Meanwhile, the GFS keeps things spotty with the highest totals to our northwest. Regardless, nothing looks to be a drought buster at this time. We will welcome any rain we can get into the area, though. Have a great weekend!

