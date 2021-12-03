Faith Outreach Ministries hosts bowling fundraiser for food distributions Saturday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - This weekend Faith Outreach Ministries of the Grand Strand is hosting a fundraiser at Myrtle Beach Bowl off 501 and Philip Gray Drive.

“Faith Outreach Ministries does a feeding ministry all over this town,” said Larry Nowak, with Faith Outreach Ministries. “So when you’re supporting Faith Outreach Ministries you’re supporting all your neighbors. You’re making their life better, those that are struggling, having a hard time to put food on the table, we try to make that happen.”

The event is from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

For $10 you can enjoy three games of bowling with all the funds going to help Faith Outreach Ministries of the Grand Strand with their food distribution events.

“The need is great, especially here in Horry County,” Nowak said. “Being a tourist destination, so many of the restaurants where people are working slow down this time of the year. So those people are getting less hours or no hours. So they’re in need of food.”

No bowling experiences are needed. There will also be a silent auction.

Faith Outreach Ministries of the Grand Strands’ next food distribution will be held in Myrtle Beach and Loris next week.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.