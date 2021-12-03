Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Dispatcher dies after being shot inside 911 call center in Kentucky

Kentucky State Police is investigating a shooting at a 911 call center in Bell County.
Kentucky State Police is investigating a shooting at a 911 call center in Bell County.(Gray News, file)
By WKYT News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 12:21 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A 911 dispatcher was shot and killed inside the Bell County 911 Center, WKYT reported.

Kentucky State Police said it happened around 1 a.m. local time Friday morning.

Two dispatchers were inside the 911 center trading firearms when one of the weapons was accidentally discharged, hitting 23-year-old Kyle Garrett of Frakes, police said.

Garrett was taken to Pineville Community Health Center where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy for Garrett will be performed at the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort.

According to the sheriff’s office, non-sworn personnel are not allowed to have firearms in the 911 Center.

The sheriff’s office added that the two dispatchers were cousins and best friends, who “grew up together and shared the hobby of casual gun trading.”

A police spokesperson said they are investigating the incident.

Copyright 2021 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Devon Charles Smith
Teen charged with murder after deadly shooting in Carolina Forest
Angela Bianca Hilton-Hecht
Police: Myrtle Beach High substitute sexually assaulted student, invited others to smoke weed
Myrtle Beach Couple seeking justice for Pomeranian killed by larger dog
‘They’re cold-blooded’: Myrtle Beach couple seeking justice for Pomeranian killed by larger dog
Visible this evening.
FIRST ALERT: Rocket launch to be visible from Grand Strand
Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell and players wait in the tunnel before heading out onto...
New Orleans? Boca Raton? A look at Coastal Carolina’s potential bowl destinations

Latest News

.
Arrest warrants shed light on alleged lewd behavior by Myrtle Beach High School substitute teacher
Angela Bianca Hilton-Hecht
Arrest warrants shed light on alleged lewd behavior by Myrtle Beach High School substitute teacher
President Joe Biden said on Friday his voice is hoarse because he got a cold from his grandson....
Biden says he caught a cold from young grandson
FILE - This undated file booking photo provided by the Hennepin County, Minn., Sheriff shows...
Mostly white jury seated for Kim Potter’s trial in Daunte Wright’s death
The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying two people accused of...
Trailer stolen from Florence church; suspects wanted