Coroner releases name of victim in deadly Lake City shooting

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence County coroner has identified the victim in a deadly shooting in Lake City last month.

Coroner Keith von Lutcken said 20-year-old Antonio Jur’Keis Skipper of Lake City was shot and killed.

Back on Nov. 17, police were called to the 300 block of Wallace Street where officers found two people shot. Both were taken to the hospital, but Skipper died from his injuries.

Lake City police announced on Thursday that Mytazis Nesmith and Dathawn Nesmith were wanted in to connection to Skipper’s death.

Mytazis Marquis Nesmith (left), Dathawn Malik Nesmith (right) (Lake City Police Department)

Online records show both were booked Thursday night into the Florence County Detention Center and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The department also said that it used federal resources and the community’s help to investigate the crime.

“The Lake City Police Department has been investigating the crime utilizing resources from the federal government and assistance from the community to help identify the suspects,” the release stated.

