Trailer stolen from Florence church; suspects wanted

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying two people accused of stealing a box utility trailer from a church.

According to FCSO, the trailer was stolen around 5:20 a.m. on Nov. 23 at the Palmetto Street Church of God, located at 3132 W. Palmetto St. in Florence.

A security camera captured what appears to be the suspects and a white Ford pickup truck with a black toolbox in the bed.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (843) 665-2121 ext. 375, or can submit a tip through the department’s app.

Anonymous information can also be shared through Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee by visiting peedeeswanted.com.

Tips leading to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

