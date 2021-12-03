Submit a Tip
Trailer stolen from Florence church; suspects wanted

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying two people accused of...
The Florence County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying two people accused of stealing a box utility trailer from a church.(Florence County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 12:58 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying two people accused of stealing a box utility trailer from a church.

According to FCSO, the trailer was stolen around 5:20 a.m. on Nov. 23 at the Palmetto Street Church of God, located at 3132 W. Palmetto St. in Florence.

A security camera captured what appears to be the suspects and a white Ford pickup truck with a black toolbox in the bed.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (843) 665-2121 ext. 375, or can submit a tip through the department’s app.

Anonymous information can also be shared through Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee by visiting peedeeswanted.com.

Tips leading to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

