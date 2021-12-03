CCU student wins full-ride scholarship through COVID-19 vaccine incentive program

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Coastal Carolina University student received a full-ride scholarship valued at nearly $20,000 as part of the school’s COVID-19 vaccine incentive program.

CCU announced Friday that sophomore Madison Klump was the semester’s grand prize winner in the “Vax to the Max” initiative. Students who are fully vaccinated are eligible to win the scholarship money through a weekly, random drawing during the semester.

Klump, a public health major from Ashland, Virginia, will have her full tuition, room and board paid for in the upcoming spring semester. The total scholarship is valued at $19,407, according to university officials.

CCU also said Klump is a student in the HTC Honors College.

The school also awarded four additional $2,500 scholarships, as it has each week of the fall semester. This week’s winners were:

Logan Freshour, a freshman recreation and sport management major from Finksburg, Maryland

Antonia LeDonne, a freshman communication major from Millstone Township, New Jersey

Aidan Segars, a freshman exercise and sport science major from Upton, Massachusetts

Evie Valenti, a sophomore marine science major from Manassas Park, Virginia

CCU will resume the weekly giveaways for 10 weeks in the spring semester, with another grand prize set to be awarded as well.

All students who upload or submit their COVID-19 vaccination records to the school’s Student Health Services department are eligible to win.

