1 hurt after shooting in Florence, police say

(WILX)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 3:29 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a shooting in the Pee Dee on Friday.

The Florence Police Department said officers were called to the area of Dixie Street and Harrell Street at 1 p.m. after receiving reports about a shooting victim.

Authorities later learned the incident happened on Roosevelt Street near Dickman Street.

The victim was transported to the hospital by EMS. Further details on their condition were not immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.

