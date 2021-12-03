Submit a Tip
1 burned after outdoor fire in Nichols

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NICHOLS, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was taken to the hospital after a fire in Nichols on Friday.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the area of Long Branch Swamp Road at 2:40 p.m. The outdoor fire was less than an acre in size and damaged a fence.

Crews have since gotten the fire under control.

HCFR also said the person hurt was being treated for burns, but further details were not immediately available.

The blaze comes amid an outdoor burn ban across Horry County as drought conditions continue in the area. The ban remains in effect until further notice.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

