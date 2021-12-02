Video of school fight sparks outrage, students arrange protest

BEREA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An incident that was recorded and posted to social media has sparked outrage at one Greenville County high school.

At Berea High School, students say a fight broke out in the hallway after school on Tuesday.

Greenville County Schools tells Fox Carolina the fight at the high school was quickly resolved and no one was hurt.

The district adds that the person who started that fight was being taken into custody when their sibling got involved and started a second fight.

A video, shared with FOX Carolina, shows about 25 seconds of the aftermath of that later fight, according to the student who took it.

In the video, you can see what appears to be a staff member at the school holding down one of the students, while three adults are holding down another.

“I was very upset, I actually started crying because like I said one of the kids were my friends and I just felt like it was very unnecessary for them to do that to 14-year-olds, they’re kids. And if you don’t know how to handle kids then you shouldn’t be working in the job that you work,” the student who took the video told FOX Carolina.

This student also tells us she had seen the first fight and as some of the students were being led into the office because of that fight, she heard yelling before running over to the second fight. This is when she found her classmates on the ground and started recording.

Video of the incident have been posted to social media and some people are alleging the incident shows excessive force, which the district says misrepresents what actually happened. The school district says things were handled appropriately.

The district says that the second fight required administrators to physically restrain those students for the safety of everyone around.

GCS adds they have done a review of the videos itself, and are confident in the actions of its staff, and have asked law enforcement to review them as well.

We have learned a protest has been planned for Thursday morning at the high school.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.