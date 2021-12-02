Tips to keep your home safe from holiday decoration fires

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - With all the festive lights and decorations, experts say fire prevention should be a top priority for many families during the holiday season.

The National Fire Protection Association reports almost one third of Christmas tree fires in the home are caused by electrical problems. These fires, although rare, are typically very serious when they occur.

To prevent fires, expert say try to choose a tree with fresh, green needles that don’t fall off when touched.

Once you get home, cut two inches from the base of the trunk before placing it in the stand. After that, make sure you pour water into the tree stand daily.

When you decorate your tree, make sure you replace any lights that have worn or broken cords or loose bulbs. Never use lit candles to decorate the tree, and be sure to leave plenty of room between it and any type of heat source.

“One thing that we like to put out around Christmas time is that heat sources are going to be an issue, so if you have that cozy situation where a Christmas tree is near any kind of a heater or fireplace, you are going to want to keep at least three feet between the heating source and the tree which could catch fire. Once those things go up, they are hard to contain quickly,” said Horry County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Tony Casey.

The number one thing to remember is making sure your tree stays watered. The NFPA also recommends to choose flame resistant or flame retardant decorations.

Experts say keep lit candles away from decorations and other things that can burn. Also, use clips rather than nails to hang lights so the cords do not get damaged and keep decorations away from windows and doors.

You should also be mindful of extension cords when decorating, as having too many can cause a fire.

“If it is a light or an electrical socket, we want people to be really careful with stringing together those lights. Don’t exceed what the manufacturers are telling you,” Casey said.

Once the holidays are over, you’ll want to bring in any outdoor lights.

It’ll help prevent fires and make them last longer.

