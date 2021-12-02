This Is Carolina: Hope’s Kitchen in North Myrtle Beach serves those in need

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - When the clock hits 5 p.m. on Tuesdays, it’s time for most people to head home. But for the volunteers of Hope’s Kitchen in North Myrtle Beach, their work is just beginning.

Hope’s Kitchen, located at Ocean Drive Presbyterian Church in North Myrtle Beach, has been serving up hot meals for people who need them every week since 2009. Anyone is welcome to come by, whether they’re homeless, out of a job or just need some help.

Keith and Cheryl Kiser have been in charge of Hope’s Kitchen for the last few years. They said it’s a great spot for people to gather.

“This is a safe place for our guests to come and be a part of this ministry,” Keith Kiser said.

People can get much more than a hot meal at Hope’s Kitchen. They can get clothes, a haircut and a shower as well.

Bill Mayhew has been coming to Hope’s Kitchen for about two years. He’s lovingly referred to as Mr. Bill at Hope’s Kitchen.

“It’s a great Christian group,” Mr. Bill said. “If you don’t believe when you leave here, you never will.”

While Mr. Bill said he comes for the meal, he added that he gets more out of the connections he’s made with the people he’s met at Hope’s Kitchen.

“It’s just the friendship,” Mr. Bill said. “It’s the fellowship that you get.”

David Brogan is another one of Hope’s Kitchen’s guests.

“I’m currently homeless,” Brogan said. “I got messed up and everything with several things, so I came here to start my life over.”

Brogan has been coming to Hope’s Kitchen for about six weeks. He said it’s made a huge difference in his life.

“I love this place because the people are so amazing,” Brogan said. “The food is great, the shower. They talk and you don’t even have to have money. It ain’t about that. The people show you the love that you need in your life to boost yourself and your esteem up.”

But even though the guests get a lot out of Hope’s Kitchen, it’s the volunteers, who say they get even more.

“It’s a two-way communication, and it’s a blessing on both parts,” Keith Kiser said. “We’re thankful for our volunteers, and we’re thankful for the love they have for our guests.”

“You’ll see a lot of hugs when people start coming in,” Cheryl Kiser said. “They become family to us.”

Hope’s Kitchen has never missed a Tuesday night. Through hurricanes, holidays and a global pandemic, its services have gone on.

