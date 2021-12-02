Submit a Tip
Teen charged with murder after deadly shooting in Carolina Forest

Devon Charles Smith
Devon Charles Smith(Source: HCPD)
By Nick Doria
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 9:17 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Police have made an arrest in connection to a deadly shooting in Carolina Forest.

Horry County police spokesperson Mikayla Moskov said Devon Charles Smith, 17, of Conway, is charged with murder.

The charge stems from a shooting that happened on Nov. 27 on Augusta Plantation Drive.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Police found a community member administering first aid to the unconscious victim when they arrived on scene, according to a police report.

The victim was later pronounced dead by EMS. The Horry County Coroner’s Office has yet to release the victim’s name.

Online records show Smith was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center around 4 p.m. Wednesday.

No bond has been set on his murder charge.

