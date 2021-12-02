Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Robbers target mother with baby outside Los Angeles home

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 11:54 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Follow-home robbers targeted a mother with a baby in a stroller after she opened the gates to her home in the Hancock Park neighborhood of Los Angeles, police said.

Surveillance video recorded the scene as the woman returned home from a walk and a silver car with tinted windows came to a halt across the street Sunday evening.

Two masked men got out of the car and entered the driveway as the woman was approaching the steps of her home and demanded she hand over property, police said.

The woman complied and allowed one robber to take her diaper bags and a bottle cooler as the other watched.

The robbers ran back to the waiting vehicle and fled.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smash and grab
Myrtle Beach Police investigate string of car break-ins, smash and grabs
Myrtle Beach Couple seeking justice for Pomeranian killed by larger dog
‘They’re cold-blooded’: Myrtle Beach Couple seeking justice for Pomeranian killed by larger dog
Donna J. Branhill
Woman accused in deadly drunk driving crash in Pee Dee released on bond
Horry County Fire Rescue says traffic is blocked after a two-vehicle wreck in the area of...
Crews respond to 2-vehicle crash, lanes blocked
Horry County finalizes land purchase for future complex in Carolina Forest

Latest News

Then-Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez sports an MLB logo tattoo and logos on his hat and jersey as he...
MLB owners lock out players in 1st work stoppage since 1995
A former Berkeley County school teacher says she was forced to resign after posting a video...
Former teacher says Facebook post on mask mandates cost her job, files lawsuit
Police are asking for the public’s help in finding witnesses or others who may have information...
Video captures thieves rob woman in her own driveway with her baby in a stroller
The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021. The fate of the court’s...
Supreme Court justices signal they’ll OK new abortion limits, may toss Roe