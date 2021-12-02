Submit a Tip
Myrtle Beach Pelicans name new team general manager

Myrtle Beach Pelicans Team President Ryan Moore announced on Thursday that Kristin Call has...
Myrtle Beach Pelicans Team President Ryan Moore announced on Thursday that Kristin Call has been promoted from associate general manager to general manager.(Source: Myrtle Beach Pelicans)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 12:32 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A new general manager has been named for the Myrtle Beach Pelicans baseball team.

Team President Ryan Moore announced on Thursday that Kristin Call has been promoted from associate general manager to general manager.

“Kristin has played an indispensable role in the growth and success of the Pelicans organization. Working alongside her, seeing her growth as a professional and her commitment to the local community has been a matter of great personal pride,” said Moore.

The 2022 season will be Call’s 9th year with the Pelicans after joining the club in October 2013. She originally served as the senior director of marketing. According to the team, Calls has helped the Pelicans set several attendance records and has created some of the most creative promotions in all of Minor League Baseball.

And in 2012, Call was named the South Atlantic League Female Executive of the Year.

“Ryan and Kristin have done an extraordinary job helping the Pelicans navigate through challenging times in 2020 to unprecedented success in 2021. Kristin’s promotion is richly deserved and I’m personally thrilled to have Ryan and Kristin lead the Pelicans into a future that is brighter than ever,” said Chairman and Managing Partner Chuck Greenberg.

Not only has Call played a big role with the Pelicans, she has also been recognized in the Grand Strand community.

Call serves on the American Heart Association and Heart Walk Team and also coaches the varsity volleyball team at Myrtle Beach High School. She has earned the Carolina League’s Female Executive of the Year award in 2015 and 2019.

“I’m humbled and honored by Chuck and Ryan’s faith in me with this promotion,” said Call. “The Pelicans have always been leaders within the Minor League Baseball industry and that’s due to the incredible leadership throughout franchise history. I’m delighted to step into this new role and look forward to continuing that success.”

