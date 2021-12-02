Lake City police using federal resources, community help in deadly shooting investigation

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Lake City Police Department is continuing to investigate a deadly shooting from last month.

Back on Nov. 17, police were called to the 300 block of Wallace Street where officers found two people shot. Both were taken to the hospital, but one person died from their injuries.

The department said on Thursday that it is using federal resources to help investigate the crime.

“The Lake City Police Department has been investigating the crime utilizing resources from the federal government and assistance from the community to help identify the suspects,” the release stated.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case.

WMBF News has reached out to the coroner’s office and asked if the victim has been identified in the case. We’re waiting to hear back.

