Haley to receive GOP group’s highest award at The Citadel

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley is being feted at The Citadel, where a Republican group is making her the first woman to receive its highest honor.

It’s the former South Carolina governor’s first speech in her home state since departing the Trump administration.

On Thursday night, Haley will receive the Nathan Hale Patriot Award, an honor that comes along with a replica Revolutionary War musket.

Previous recipients include Donald Trump in 2015, former White House adviser Steve Bannon in 2018 and then-Vice President Mike Pence last year.

As Haley ponders her next political steps, the setting is a well-worn stop for politicians seeking exposure in the first-in-the-South presidential primary state.

