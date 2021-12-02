FIRST ALERT: Severe drought issued for parts of the Carolinas

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Drought conditions continue Thursday, with the latest drought monitor now revealing a ‘severe drought’ for parts of the Carolinas.

A severe drought is now issued for a good chunk of the Carolinas. (WMBF)

Nearly 12% of South Carolina is now under a severe drought, including far northwestern Horry County and a good chunk of the Pee Dee. For many of us, it’s been since early November since we’ve seen significant rainfall.

In a severe drought, the threat for wildfires increases and the fires can be more intense. Fisheries and cattle become impacted and the local lake and river levels begin to fall.

Unfortunately, our forecast remains rather dry with just a stray chance of a shower on Sunday. The next best rain chance doesn’t arrive until next week.

Rain chances are limited through early next week. (WMBF)

