FIRST ALERT: Ending the week on a warm & dry note

By Andrew Dockery
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 3:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Mild weather continues to stay in place through the end of the week and into the weekend. This morning is warmer and comfortable with only a light jacket needed for most.

Warming on up today with the 70s returning!
Temperatures will climb to right around 70 at the beach for this afternoon with the lower 70s inland. Mild weather will remain in place through the end of the week and into the weekend. A mix of a few fair weather clouds will be around, but we remain dry for any outdoor plans.

We're looking at a weekend with a few more clouds and an isolated shower on Sunday.
A similar weather pattern will continue to send temperatures to near 70 at the beaches with the low-mid 70s for both Friday and Saturday.

Low humidity, very dry ground and gusty winds at times will continue to lead to an increased wildfire threat through the weekend. Remember that a burn ban is in effect for all of Horry County until further notice.

We remain dry with no significant rain in the forecast at this time.
A weak system will bring more clouds to the area on Sunday and pass just off shore on Sunday. With a sliver of moisture in place, a stray or light shower will be possible Sunday, but no significant rainfall is expected as the drought will continue.

Mild weather will continue through early next week with increasing chances of some much needed rainfall by the middle and end of the week.

