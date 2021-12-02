Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

A fight over workplace vaccination rules puts government shutdown talk on the table

With a budget deadline looming over Congress, some lawmakers want funding for a vaccine mandate written out of the bill.
By David Ade
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Funding for vaccine mandates could play a role in a pending government shutdown. House leaders say they have a deal to keep the government funded into February, but it would have to pass through the Senate- which is now in question with some lawmakers indicating they want funding for a vaccine mandate stripped from the bill.

The deadline to avoid a government shutdown is midnight on Friday.

Some Republicans are seeing the tight government funding deadline as an opportunity to leverage their fight against the Biden administration’s Covid vaccination rules for businesses with over 100 employees.

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) said, “I don’t know of any Republican who’s not willing to vote on the spending bill as long as there are some amendment votes on the mandate, and so I think it’s a very reasonable proposition. It still might happen, it’s probably the only way that the government stays open tomorrow.”

Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters Thursday that there will be no government shutdown.

But the Senate will need all 100 of its members to agree on taking up the House funding bill before a voting on whether to keep the government open after Friday.

Paul, and some of his Republican Senate colleagues, want votes to withhold federal funding for vaccination rules.

Paul said, “Every court in the land has struck down every mandate right now. Every mandate is on hold from the court system. Should we fund mandates when the courts are still reviewing this?”

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked about a potential government shutdown over vaccine rule funding.

Psaki said, “We still feel that there’s time for lawmakers to set aside reckless and irresponsible political games and enact the short term continuing resolution that would fund the government through early next year and allow for time for a full year budget agreement.”

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Devon Charles Smith
Teen charged with murder after deadly shooting in Carolina Forest
Myrtle Beach Couple seeking justice for Pomeranian killed by larger dog
‘They’re cold-blooded’: Myrtle Beach couple seeking justice for Pomeranian killed by larger dog
Smash and grab
Myrtle Beach Police investigate string of car break-ins, smash and grabs
Donna J. Branhill
Woman accused in deadly drunk driving crash in Pee Dee released on bond
Angela Bianca Hilton-Hecht
Police: Myrtle Beach High substitute sexually assaulted student, invited others to smoke weed

Latest News

.
Horry County growth spurs Council redistricting
Full Interview with UN Ambassador Nikki Haley (Part 2)
Haley to receive GOP group’s highest award at The Citadel
Vice President Kamala Harris spoke at a transit center in Charlotte's South End on Thursday.
‘America is moving again’: VP Harris promotes infrastructure law in Charlotte
A former Berkeley County school teacher says she was forced to resign after posting a video...
Former teacher says Facebook post on mask mandates cost her job, files lawsuit
Horry County growth spurs Council redistricting
Horry County growth spurs Council redistricting talk