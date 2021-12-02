Submit a Tip
Crews contain nearly one-acre outdoor fire near Conway

Horry County Fire Rescue was called to this outdoor fire on Cates Bay Highway Thursday afternoon.
Horry County Fire Rescue was called to this outdoor fire on Cates Bay Highway Thursday afternoon.(HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Firefighters are working to contain an outdoor fire in the Conway area.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to an area of the 4000 block of Cates Bay Highway at 1:52 p.m. Thursday after reports of the blaze.

Officials said the fire is around an acre in size, but was not full extinguished as of around 4 p.m.

No injuries or structural damage was reported. Those in the area may also see smoke for the foreseeable future, according to HCFR.

The South Carolina Forestry Commission has dug a line around the fire.

The blaze comes during as the Grand Strand and Pee Dee continue to see severe drought conditions.

Officials in Horry County and the City of Conway each issued burn bans Wednesday. Both are in effect until further notice.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

