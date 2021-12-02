Conway hosts 3rd annual ‘Under the Lights 5K’

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The third annual Under the Lights 5K was held at the Conway Marina Wednesday night.

The 5k course helped athletes stay in shape while getting into the Christmas spirit all at the same time.

Christmas lights lined either side of the road, and runners were encouraged to wear as many lights as they could to add to the cheer.

Even if you weren’t the fastest, you could still win an award for best costume.

And pets got in on the fun with a costume contest of their own and a 1-mile fun walk led by Santa.

