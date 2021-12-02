8-year-old brought gun to Lumberton elementary school, school district confirms

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – An investigation is underway after a second-grade student brought a gun onto an elementary school campus, according to the Public Schools of Robeson County.

Dr. Glen Burnette with the school district said the 8-year-old was on the playground at Knuckles Elementary School and showed another student the gun.

The second student told a teacher and the teacher recovered the firearm. The teacher then informed the principal and the principal alerted the school resource officer about the gun, Burnette explained.

He added the student faces a 365-day suspension.

Burnette said that the school district is concerned about the number of guns that have been found on school campuses this semester but they are doing everything they can to keep students and staff members safe.

This is the 6th gun found on a school campus in the Public Schools of Robeson County district, and the second one on an elementary school campus.

