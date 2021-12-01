Submit a Tip
Woman facing felony DUI charges after deadly Pee Dee crash

Donna J. Branhill
Donna J. Branhill(Source: W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 8:48 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A woman is facing felony DUI charges in connection to a deadly weekend crash in Darlington County.

Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol identified the suspect as Donna J. Branhill.

Troopers said a GMC SUV was heading north around 9:15 p.m. Saturday on South Sansbury Road near near Oak Stump Road when the vehicle ran off the roadway to the right and struck a tree.

The driver and a backseat passenger were both taken to the hospital with injuries, while a front-seat passenger died as a result of the crash, according to SCHP.

Darlington County Coroner J. Todd Hardee later identified the passenger who died as Robin Nichole Knotts, of Lamar.

Lee confirmed Branhill is charged with felony DUI with death results and felony DUI with great bodily injury.

Branhill is currently being held at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center. She is due in court for a bond hearing Wednesday morning.

