‘They’re cold-blooded’: Myrtle Beach Couple seeking justice for Pomeranian killed by larger dog

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Myrtle Beach couple says they want justice for their dog Marshall.

They say the Pomeranian was killed by a much larger dog just days before Thanksgiving Day.

Diana and Norman Augustine have been married for 53 years and call Myrtle Beach home.

The pair welcomed Marshall to the family on October 8 last year.

They describe him as a dog full of spunk, energy and life, who loved his daily walks.

“He was 14-months old,” Diana Augustine said. “He loved his toys.”

The Augustines say their world turned upside on Sunday, November 21.

“We had a good walk. I was walking down towards 82nd and Norman and Marshall were walking towards Starbucks. I turned around and Marshall turned and we looked at each other at the same time. That was the last time I saw him alive,” Diana Augustine said.

Around 12:30 that afternoon, Norman Augustine was walking Marshall along 73rd Avenue North, near a dumpster.

“That’s when Norman says heard somebody say come back here,” Diana Augustine said.

That’s when Norman Augustine said a big tan dog appeared through the bushes and viciously attacked Marshall.

“That quick,” Norman Augustine said, adding the large dog was not on a leash.

Marshall did not survive the attack.

“Took the puppy right to the police when he was dead in our arms,” Diana Augustine said.

The couple filed a report with the Myrtle Beach Police department.

Norman Augustine is legally blind and says that makes it a bit hard to fully describe the people who left with the dog they say killed Marshall.

He’s certain there were three women and described them as white, tall and possibly college-aged.

Norman Augustine says after the attack, all three women left immediately with the large dog without expressing any remorse for Marshall.

“They showed no concern for him whatsoever. They’re cold-blooded,” he said.

The couple says the incident has broken their hearts. Because Marshall was family.

“We have no children so he was our baby, our entire life,” Diana Augustine said. “Everybody knew him and loved him. It’s really difficult not having him. We’re so lost without him. We just hope someone knows something and comes forward. Because Marshall certainly didn’t have to die this horrible death.”

The Myrtle Beach Police Department says surveillance video in the area was not successful in showing the person involved and that the case is still open.

The department asks anyone with information about the attack to contact their policy agency with the case number: 21-021517.

Police say those who provide tips can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.